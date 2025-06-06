New Telegraph

Kizz Daniel Announces Break From Music

Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has hinted at a break from music.

The singer, who is teasing another EP, ‘Orange Chase,’ barely a week after releasing his latest EP, ‘Lemon Chase,’ explained that he is releasing music in quick succession because he has over 600 songs he wants to release before moving out of the music scene.

Shortly after he announced the lineup of guest artists on his upcoming EP, ‘Orange Chase’ on X, a fan wrote, “VADO wan finish us with over feeding ✌”

Responding, Kizz Daniel said, “I have over 600 songs I want to dish out before I hang boot , so ‍♂️.”

In another post, the singer announced that he is taking a break from recording to focus on his family.

He wrote, “No more recording for me …. Just enjoying life like it should be …. My family don diss me say I choose studio over them, I’m changing.”

