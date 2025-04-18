Kizz Daniel, Angelique Kidjo, Johnny Drille Unite For New Track Titled Police

Share

Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Kizz Daniel, has kicked off his upcoming album with the release of the highly anticipated single, ‘Police’, featuring the legendary six-time Grammy winning Singer and songwriter, Angelique Kidjo, and Nigerian singersongwriter, Johnny Drille.

This marks the start of a fresh chapter for Kizz Daniel, setting the tone for his next era with an upbeat, feel-good track that’s all about infectious melodies, smooth rhythms, and exceptional storytelling.

“Police” is produced by a powerful trio—Ghana’s MOG Beatz (known for work with Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, King Promise), Nigeria’s Blaise Beatz (credits include Chris Brown, Davido, Simi), and Johnny Drille, who also lends his voice to the track.

Together, they craft a sound that blends modern Afrobeat, soul, and global influences into something truly infectious and easy to connect with. Driven by an addictive rhythm and witty lyrics, ‘Police’ stands out as a feel-good anthem meant to get people moving and smiling.

Angelique Kidjo brings her Grammy winning brilliance, Johnny Drille adds heartfelt emotion, and Kizz Daniel brings his signature flair—creating a fun, multi-generational sound that resonates across borders.

“Police” is a humorous lighthearted yet romantic song about a couple with conflicting schedules which results in him calling the police over his lover’s irresistible charm. With witty lyrics and an engaging melody, the track offers a fresh perspective on love, blending humor with exceptional artistry.

The synergy between Kizz Daniel’s signature sound, Angelique Kidjo’s legendary charisma and global influence, and Johnny Drille’s velvet vocals makes this collaboration a must-listen. ‘Police’ is available for streaming on all major digital streaming platforms Since bursting onto the scene with his cult-classic debut single ‘Woju’ in 2014, Kizz Daniel has continued to lead from the front to afrobeats music.

His debut album New Era was The Headies ‘Album of the Year’ in 2016, and he was nominated for The Future Awards Africa the following year. Driven by the massive hit track ‘Nesesari’, Kizz Daniel’s 2018 sophomore album No Bad Songz topped the iTunes World Album Chart on its first day of release.

Since 2020, the Nigerian sensation has released four critically acclaimed projects, King Of Love, Barnabas, Maverick, and TZA, birthing essential Afropop tracks like ‘Boys Are Bad’, ‘Lie’, ‘Rich Till I Die’, ‘Showa’, ‘Marhaba’ and ‘Twe Twe’. With over four billion streams under his belt, two Shazam chart-topping singles, sold-out tours across Africa, North America, and Europe, and over 25 million social media fans, Kizz Daniel is one of the leading figures at the forefront of representing Afrobeats on the world stage.

The enigmatic musician is the epitome of an all-round entertainer with a magnetic tone, captivating lyrics, alluring stage and screen presence, and an undeniably infectious musicality, which are just some of the irrefutable characteristics of all his songs, cutting across Afrobeats, pop, and R&B music, from classic cut ‘Nesesari’ to chart-topper ‘Buga’ to fan-favorite ‘Cough (Odo)’, and everything in between.

