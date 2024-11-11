Kizz Daniel, Adekunle Gold Reunite For New Single

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold have collaborated on an exciting new single titled, ‘Pano Tona.’

The new single produced by frequent collaborators, Philkeys, Blaise Beat, and Reward Beats, ‘Pano Tona’ merges Kizz Daniel’s signature smooth, melodic style with Adekunle Gold’s dynamic Afro-fusion sound.

READ ALSO:

The uptempo song showcases Kizz Daniel’s ability to incorporate personal experiences and stories in his songs, and Adekunle Gold, Known for his urban highlife style, complements Kizz Daniel’s energetic delivery with his smooth, soulful vocals.

‘Pano Tona’ is set to cement the yearlong ‘Vado at 10’ celebration of Kizz Daniel as he started the year with ‘Twe Twe’ alongside Davido which topped several chats locally and internationally.

Share

Please follow and like us: