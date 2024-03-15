Kizz Daniel Accused Of Maltreating Baby Mama

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel has gotten the internet buzzing as a controversial blogger, Gistlover, accused him of maltreating his baby mama.

New Telegraph reports that Kizz Daniel showed off his baby mama on social media a few weeks ago in a video of them dancing to one of his songs.

Afterwards, his baby mama bagged a huge endorsement deal with automobile firm, Innoson Motors.

However, in a recent shocking revelation, Gistlover accused Kizz Daniel of maltreating his baby mama on many counts.

The blogger asserted that the singer’s baby mama is from a not-so-privileged home and while dancing as a means of survival, Kizz Daniel got a one-night stand with her which resulted in pregnancy. The blogger further disclosed that Kizz Daniel told the lady is not ready to be a parent after learning of the pregnancy. After some back and forth, he finally consented to accepting the child without its mother, but when he discovered she was expecting triplets, everything took a new turn. Read the full post below: