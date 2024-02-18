Kizz Daniel: A Stylish Man on His Own Terms

Since 2014, when he rose to fame with his debut single, “Woju’, there is no stopping the flow of hit songs that seem to be stamped in Kizz Daniel’s DNA.

While his hit songs have kept millions of his fans in the dance mood, his personal style has also gotten the desired attention. His personal style is one of the unique things that his fans look put for.

Between 2014 and recently that he became famous, his style has made a significant change. He went from the sweet guy in the hood style to the famous hip hop stylish dude. He went from clean haircut to short dreadlocks, corn- rows and a few tints here and there.

Though he loves the hip hop fashion, baggy jeans, t-shirts, hooded jackets, sneakers and timberland books, bling chains, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, who is better known as Kizz Daniel, always adds a unique detail to his style and that is scarf, durag, snapback caps or the arab scarf.

He never misses to wear his sunglasses or his charming smile. His kind of fashion is on a class of its own.