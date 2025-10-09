Kitagawa, Robson, Yaghi Win Nobel Prize In Chemistry

Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi were said to have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry yesterday for their development of metal–organic frameworks — which an expert likened to Hermione Granger’s enchanted handbag in the fictional “Harry Potter” series — that could play a part in solving some of humanity’s greatest challenges.

From capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or sucking water out of dry desert air, the trio’s new form of molecular architecture can absorb and contain gases inside stable metal organic frameworks.

The frameworks can be compared to the timber framework of a house, and Hermione’s famous beaded handbag, in that they are small on the outside but very large on the inside, according to Olof Ramström, a member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

The chemists worked separately but added to each other’s breakthroughs, which began in 1989 with Robson, reports The Associated Press. “Metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,” Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a news release.

The committee cited the potential for using the frameworks to separate so-called “forever chemicals” from water. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a group of chemicals that have been around for decades and have now spread into the air, water and soil.

They are also referred to as “forever chemicals.” Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced yesterday’s prize in Stockholm. It was the third prize announced this week. Robson, 88, is affiliated with the University of Melbourne in Australia, Kitagawa, 74, with Japan’s Kyoto University and Yaghi, 60, with the University of California, Berkeley.