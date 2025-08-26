Following the well-publicised hometown for Nigerians planning to relocate to Japan, Kisarazu, the Japanese government has dismissed claims that its new “JICA Africa Hometown” initiative offers special visas or immigration benefits to Nigerians or other Africans.

In a statement released on Monday, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that reports suggesting Nigerians relocating to Kisarazu city would enjoy a new visa category were “Contrary to the facts.”

The programme, unveiled at the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), was launched by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to promote cultural and developmental ties between African countries and Japanese municipalities.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that under the initiative, four Japanese cities, Kisarazu (Chiba Prefecture), Nagai (Yamagata Prefecture), Sanjo (Niigata Prefecture), and Imabari (Ehime Prefecture), have been paired with Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, and Mozambique, respectively.

JICA said activities will include cultural exchanges, development programmes, and events involving Japanese volunteers, but stressed that the project has no link to immigration or visa policy.

The statement read, “Under this program, four cities in Japan are designated as ‘home towns’ for four African countries.

“Under this program, JICA plans to promote exchanges between the four Japanese cities and the four African countries through various activities, including the organisation of exchange events involving JICA overseas cooperation volunteers.

“On the other hand, there are no plans to take measures to promote the acceptance of immigrants or issue special visas for residents of African countries, and the series of reports and announcements concerning such measures are not true.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan will continue to make efforts to ensure that appropriate reporting and statements regarding this matter are carried out.”

Recall that last week, the Federal Government, through a statement signed by State House Director of Information Abiodun Oladunjoye, announced that Japan had designated Kisarazu city as the “hometown” for Nigerians and would introduce a special visa scheme for highly skilled and talented youths intending to live and work there.

The statement partly read, “Artisans and other blue-collar workers from Nigeria who are ready to upskill will also benefit from the special dispensation visa to work in Japan.”