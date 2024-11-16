Kiraa Academy U-13 Team Celebrates Goalkeeper’s Feat

Share

In a tribute to their teammate, the U-13 players of Kiraa Football Academy came together at Joga’ Quarters in Ayetoro, Ogun State, recently to celebrate a remarkable milestone: their goalkeeper Olaide Akinbu’s completion of the Quran.

The entire team honored the occasion with a unique show of solidarity, adding a heartfelt dimension to the Walimat (Quran completion ceremony).

In Nigeria, a Walimat is a treasured event, gathering family, friends, and community members to celebrate the successful reading of the Quran.

For Olaide, this ceremony was even more meaningful with the presence of his whole team, who transformed from young athletes into a united community of supportive friends.

Every team member participated in this memorable gesture, including Ogungbesan David, Issa Okiki, Ojediran Hameed among others.

Their unified presence underscored the deep bond they share beyond the field, showing they are not just a team but a family.

“We wanted Olaide to feel the full support of his team,” remarked Franklin Oluwasegun Currie, Chairman of Kiraa Football Club.

“This gathering was not just about celebrating a religious accomplishment but showing these boys the importance of supporting each other’s successes. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The attire and team presence created a lasting impression on everyone present, with Olaide’s family expressing heartfelt gratitude for the team’s thoughtfulness.

The celebration highlighted the academy’s dedication to developing character, respect, and camaraderie, reminding everyone that the values learned in sports can resonate throughout life.

