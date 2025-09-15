Kio-Briggs Faults Report On Alleged Comments On Tinubu, Fubara’s Wives

Niger Delta human rights activist, Ann KioBriggs, has accused an online news outlet, Phoenix of fabricating a report which alleged that she spoke negatively against the wives of President Bola Tinubu, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Kio-Briggs, who spoke in an online video, said she has had a good working relationship with the media for more than two decades of activism, and has always spoken her mind strongly and clearly about issues, stressing that at no time did she grant any interview with Phoenix, wherein she spoke about Tinubu and Fubara’s wives.

She said it was Synfoni, an online news platform, and not Phoenix, noting that what was eventually put out by the former was outright falsehood that is completely different from her original interview with Synfoni. Kio-Briggs said: “At no time in my interview did I mention the name of the wife of the governor of Rivers State.

Anything that has been posted on the blog of any social media that is not from Synfoni on the 12th of September is a total fabrication… “The only onterview that I granted and St and by is the interview that I granted to Synfoni in my living room.”