Kinsmen Of Food Seller Assaulted By Soldier Demand Culprit’s Prosecution

Kinsmen of the young food vendor in Kula village of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, Miss Dooshima Grace Kwaghngule, who was allegedly assaulted by a Nigerian Army personnel, Private Emmanuel Christopher, to avoid payment for a N2,400 meal he ate, yesterday demanded immediate prosecution of the army personnel under military and civil laws.

The kinsmen, operating under the auspices of the Forum of Tyoshin Academics (FoTA) in Gwer-West Local Government Area, also emphasised that the process of prosecution be ‘transparent, impartial, and subject to public scrutiny’.

The army personnel, Private Christopher, is currently held behind bars for allegedly eating a meal from Miss Dooshima’s eatery worth N2,400 and reportedly refusing to pay, a development that sparked his action against the lady.

The army personnel was reported to have accused the lady of being “rude” and needed to be ‘taught a lesson”. In a swift reaction to the matter, FoTA’s leadership through its National President, Prof. Patrick Ukase, and Publicity Secretary, Prof. John Ajai, in a statement, strongly condemned the assault and demanded justice for her.

The group said, “This act is part of a broader pattern of military abuse and failure in Gwer West, a region already devastated by repeated herder attacks and mass displacement. Rather than protecting the people, the soldiers deployed have often acted as aggressors.

FoTA recalls the 2018 razing of over 200 homes in Naka by soldiers, reportedly in retaliation for a colleague’s death, an excessive force never shown against the armed herders responsible for killing and displacing thousands.

