Kininso Koncepts Launches UK Branch To Champion African Storytelling Globally

In a major boost for Nigeria’s cultural exportation and creative economy, award-winning creative and cultural organisation, Kininso Koncepts, has announced the official launch of its United Kingdom branch, Kininso Creative UK.

The landmark launch event is set to take place on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, at the iconic Africa Centre in London. Spearheaded by multi-awardwinning director, writer, producer, and cultural consultant, Joshua Alabi, this expansion marks a bold new chapter for the organisation.

Internationally celebrated for his socially engaged theatre, tackling pressing themes such as climate change, gender studies, and migration, Alabi’s impressive track record includes pioneering Africa’s First Digital/Mixed Reality the atre project, reaching audiences across.

The Netherlands and Denmark and his innovative work earned the Golden Calf Awards for Best Digital Culture at the Netherlands Film Festival 2023, a prize for ‘Kolofu’ at the 2023 Kuss Festival in Germany, as well as the prestigious Mervin Stutter Award at the 2014 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The launch evening promises to be a vibrant celebration of creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange. Gathering creative entrepreneurs, policymakers, academics, musicians, and arts leaders who are passionate about advancing Africa’s creative industries, the event will feature a dynamic mixer laced with live music, comedy, spoken word performances, and exclusive screenings.

A major highlight of the night will be a thoughtprovoking panel discussion titled “The Future of Africa’s Creative and Cultural Industries in a Rapidly Evolving Technological Age,” setting the tone for Kininso’s forward-thinking approach to the arts.

Beyond the London launch, Kininso Creative UK is stepping onto the global stage with a massive blueprint for the future of African creatives. The organization has revealed an ambitious, long�term goal to establish up to 70 offices across Europe.

This Pan-European network is designed to support creative exchange, drive employment, and build capacity for diverse talent within the diaspora through rigorous training and mentorship programs.

“Touring and storytelling are central to our mission, as they allow our work to reach diverse audiences, spark crucial dialogue, and build lasting relationships with communities,” says Joshua Alabi.

“With strong partnerships already in place across UK theatres, festivals, and academic institutions, Kininso Creative UK is just the beginning. We are building a sustainable creative ecosystem that prioritizes inclusion and long-term impact on both local and global stages.

“This expansion is about creating a space for experimentation, learning, and the growth of socially engaged performance practices.”

Through performances, digital media, and community-based programs, Kininso Creative UK operates as an inclusive hub where creativity, technology, and collaboration drive meaningful cultural growth.

By continuing to develop new, research-led original productions that explore contemporary social, cultural, and political themes, Kininso is firmly positioning itself as a vital bridge between African talent and the global creative economy.