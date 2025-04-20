Kingsley Obiekwe: Featuring In Nollywood, My Biggest Dream

Share

Uganda-based actor, Chukwuebuka Kingsley Obiekwe, has achieved a little bit of fame in Uganda as a television series actor, music video vixen and event compere. Just like the Ramsey Noah, Kunle Remi are the good looking men in Nollywood, Kingsley Obiekwe is among the handsome faces in Ugandan Movie industry. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Obiekwe tells the story of how he found himself at the shores of Uganda, establishing as an actor and why Nollywood remains the biggest movie industry in Africa

First of all, what made you migrate to Uganda from Nigeria?

My Dad. In 2017, during one of my sister’s traditional marriage, I had come back from Umuahia because I got a job after my service with the Ministry of Environment. I saw my Dad and his health has depreciated. I felt bad seeing him like that. So, I then started making enquiry on how to send him to India for treatment because he had type 2 diabetes. As the first child and first son, I had to do something, So, I started talking to my friends outside Nigeria as I also wanted to go for my masters educational program in Canada. So, I spoke to one of our family friends, whom I had prior knowledge of him in Canada. He told me he was in Uganda doing car importation business. After our discussion, he said if I can come to Uganda and join in his business that within 6 months, I could be able to make some money that will pay for his treatment and also my tuition. I gathered some money and left Nigeria for Kampala-Uganda in February 2018. That’s how I found myself in Uganda.

Tell us how you found yourself in the Ugandan movie industry?

There’s a girl I met in July 2019 at a movie premiere, at the National Theater. Her name is Doreen Nabanja. A cinematographer friend of mine was the one that invited me. So, when I got there, he was capturing red carpet moments and of all the girls I saw there, I told him to take more videos of Doreen and use it as his opening scene because she’s beautiful and sleek. I think she heard me say that to him. So, after they were done, she came and said thank you. So, we exchanged pleasantries and numbers. We kept talking but never met again until someday in February 2021 after Valentine’s Day. She called and asked if I was still in Uganda. I said yes. She said that they are looking for a substitute character in the series she’s acting in which is “The Honorablez” and she has talked to the director about me and he wants to meet me. She gave me an address to go to and ask of a man named John Segawa (who’s one of the pioneers of the Uganda theater and film industry) . When I met him, he said that he can’t give me the role because of my physique. That he’s going to create a story that I will be the lead character in, that I should go and wait for their call in 2 weeks time. I left and on the 14th day after the meeting, Doreen called me and said I’m shooting the next day, then sent me the script. That’s how I started acting in The Honorablez tv series.

What was the first challenge you encountered as a foreigner in their movie industry?

I will say language barrier because they have a 60-40 rule, 60 per cent Luganda (their local language) and 40 per cent English for their movies. Then, also being a Nigerian and assertive in nature, when I air out my view or opinion about something, they some how perceive it that I am arrogant, which made some directors say that I am difficult to work with.

Have you always dreamt of being an actor or you went into it by chance?

I have always loved acting, started acting way back since 1998 in school drama when I was in primary school. Since then, I have always watched movies both Nollywood and Hollywood even Bollywood – Sunita (a character in an old Indian movie, have forgotten the title.) Also, I watch Indian movies like MAD tofan, etc. I loved Van Damme, Jet Li, Nkem Owoh, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Pete Edochie, Eucharia Anunobi, Chinyere Wilfred, Liz Benson. These actors shaped my acting skills.

What was that career your mum and late dad wanted you to do before life drove you into entertainment?

Actually, there was no particular career they wanted me to pursue. Just that my mum noticed that I had keen interest in biology, being a nurse, she will always tell me to read her a page from her Anatomy and Physiology text book every day, so that made me develop more love for health. On my dad’s part, he just told me to stop dancing because as he viewed it, it was distracting me from my studies. I was a huge Michael Jackson fan. So, I used to dance at kids parties and such occasions. It was actually my grandfather that wanted me to be a medical doctor, after his time at UNTH. I think I have always been in that sphere of entertainment since childhood because, I participated in cultural dance, drama, quiz and debate, marching parade in primary school. The only thing I didn’t do was singing. I don’t like singing. I always want to be sang to.

After The Honourablez series, which other movies have you featured in over there in Uganda?

Actually, I have been in three other series after The Honourablez. I was in ‘Junior Drama Club’ (JDC) and currently on ‘Damalie’, also ‘Caught-In”. ‘Caught In’ is still under post production. As for movies, I have been in, I think 2 – ‘Beneath Beauty’, ‘Christmas Together’.

If you are asked to compare Nigerian movie industry and that of Uganda, which is bigger in terms of production, fame?

Nollywood is the biggest movie industry in Africa. So, you really can’t compare but that doesn’t deny the presence of constant growth and development that is currently going on in the Ugandan Film Industry in all spheres.

You said earlier that your outspokeness makes them feel you are arrogant or not easy to work with. Is that how they perceive Nigerians generally?

Well, just like we all know that other parts of the world see Nigerians as very aggressive people. Ugandans are a very welcoming and loving people, calm and gentle in their day to day lives. So, when you come with all that Naija energy, they tend to perceive it in a way that isn’t the norm with which they live.

How do they view Nigerian music and movies over there?

They love it. Sometimes, I even complain when I go for events that for about an hour or more what will be played are just Nigerian songs. A lot of Naija artists have come to perform in Uganda, like I had met Johnny Drille, Bnxn, many others that I didn’t meet, Davido, Adekunle Gold, Arya Star, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage. So, yes, they really love our music “Ashawo” by Flavour is still causing trouble. They have beautiful songs. I have appeared in about six music videos. They have wonderful artists such as Chaneleon, Eddy Kenzo, Radio (rip), King Saha, my personal favorite artist- John Blaq (the man with what I call the best vocal recognition index in Uganda). When it comes to movies, they really love Nollywood. They have had some Nollywood actors in their movies, such as Yvonne Jegede, Kalu Uche, Tobi Bakare. There’s a huge love and appreciation of Nigerian actors and movies amongst Ugandans.

We recently saw you with some notable Nigerian actors in Uganda. How do they see Nollywood actors over there? Legends, as they all are. They have huge love and respect for them. In appreciation of their work and their dedication towards telling African stories in its authenticity and originality, also as who they are as individuals.

Would you say you are already famous as an actor there in Uganda?

Hmmmm, not very famous I’d say but I am very recognizable if there’s anything like that. People see me and recognize me and do show respect and appreciation. Sometimes, I will have to wear shades to go to the market. Some people call me Igweeeeee. Some, when they see me call me by my name because that’s also my character name in The Honorablez or they sing the theme song of The Honorablez or they sing one of the songs that I appeared in its music video.

Well, I will say yes. Most people when they see me call me “Igweeeeeeee”. Some will come to me to say hi and request for a photo

Have you started eyeing featuring in Nollywood?

Started? Haaaa! Me that has been eyeing Nollywood since. You know I have featured in two movies in Nigeria in late 2014 and early 2015. I don’t know if those movies were finally released. But yes. My eyes are on Nollywood and of course Hollywood.

Your charisma and fashion is always noticed on red carpet over there in Uganda. What do think gets you that attention?

I have always loved dressing up nicely. I feel so good dressing well. So, I think it’s my unique style, choice of colours and the confidence that I wear too.

Whenever you wear Isi Agu regalia, is like you are automatically on the spotlight. Do they see you as royalty?

Well, not necessarily as royalty but they just love it when I’m dressed like that. It’s a very beautiful and outstanding outfit worthy of instant admiration.

How true is it that good looks and height helps in landing big roles in movie industry?

My first movie role was given to me because of my physical resources. Anyways, being a tall, big guy has its perks and drawbacks. In as much as it tends to pave way for certain roles that will give you more screen time, it can also limit your chances of flexibility in role play but no matter what it is, I love that I am this size. I may even be bigger. It feels good. As for the face, honestly me I’m tired of the “fine boy fine boy” roles. I want to be a villain, do horrible things and die horrendously, (only in movies oo) like a proper bad guy.

Being an actor means working late nights, eating late. How do you keep healthy?

I take my health very seriously. I can’t afford to fall sick. The last time I was sick was in 2017 and having gotten a different kind of knowledge about eating in contrast to what we have been taught while growing up, I now eat twice a day – brunch and dinner. I try so hard not to eat past 8pm. I eat lots of fruits. I take at least a glass of fruit smoothie every day. Normally, I don’t consume much alcohol but now I have further reduced my alcohol intake. I try as much as I can to work out 3 times a week but I can manage to go to the gym twice a week.

Tell us a little bit about your background and growing up…..

My name is Mr Chukwuebuka Kingsley Obiekwe. I’m from Aguobu-Iwollo in Ezeagu LGA, Enugu State Nigeria. I am the first child of a family of 4. Dad is late, died in 2018, Mum is a Nurse, working with Enugu South LGA. I had my primary education at Immaculate Heart Nursery/Primary School, Ogui-Enugu, Enugu State, graduated 1999. Had my junior secondary school education at College of Immaculate Conception (CIC) Uwani Enugu in Enugu State from 1999-2002, then completed my senior secondary education at Special Science School Ukehe, in Igbo-etiti LGA, Enugu State from 2002-2005. I had my university at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Anambra State, where I studied Environmental Management BS.C from 2009-2014. I was the 2nd Runner up Mr Unizik 2011/2012, Secretary General of the Departmental association 2012/13 and the faculty President 2013/2014. Did my NYSC program in Abia State 2015-2016, where I was Mr NYSC Abia State. Now, I married to my beautiful Achalugo wife, we have a lovely baby girl.

