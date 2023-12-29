Kingsley Emu: Super Technocrat, Visionary Team Leader @ 64 – Oghenesivbe

Secretary to Delta State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, has been commended for his inestimable contributions to the development of the state, spanning nearly two decades and counting. The commendation was contained in a goodwill message on Wednesday by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Orientation and Communication, Dr Wilfred Latimore Oghenesivbe, on the occasion of Emu’s birthday anniversary celebration.

He described Delta SSG as a super technocrat and visionary team player who consistently motivates people to attain government set goals and objectives, saying that his landmark contributions to the success of precious administrations and the present in the state is heart warming, and cannot be overemphasized. Oghenesivbe noted that Dr Emu, it was, who painstakingly ensured that no stone was left unturned to effectively market the MORE agenda of the State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, during the 2023 governorship election by motivating and coordinating the strategic communication unit of the state campaign council to drive the media campaign to target audiences.

He noted that Emu’s positive leadership charisma, simplicity, uncommon humility and detribalized nature had endeared him to the hearts of Deltans and the state workforce, adding that since he assumed office as SSG, gov- ernment business had substantially witnessed smooth sailing, in line with the people focused MORE agenda of the state governor, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori.

“I wish to respectfully join our Boss, the governor, the gov- ernment and the good people of Delta State to heartily congratulate Delta SSG and super technocrat, Dr Kingsley Emu, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary celebration. “You are indeed a special breed, a consummate leader and a driver of great visions to fruition. You demonstrated your love for our great party during the just concluded general elections by working tirelessly in multifaceted ways with several groups and PDP leaders to ensure the landslide victory of our workaholic governor.

Thank you, Sir. “As you celebrate today, may God Almighty continue to enlarge your coast, grant you good health, longevity and uncommon wisdom to excel in your office as the head of the state secretariat for government,” Oghenesivbe added.