Kingship Tussle: Okonjo-Iweala’s Family Savour S’Court Victory

The Umu-Obi Obahai royal family in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State are celebrating their Supreme Court victory over the resolution of the dispute rocking the throne of their father.

The World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is from the family. The apex court finally laid to rest the appeal filed by the Umu-Dieyi family challenging the installation of Dr. Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo as the traditional ruler of the town.

The court dismissed the application brought by Francis Njokanma, Felix Izediunor, Wilson Izediunor and others, representing the UmuDieyi family, against Thomas Mowete and others, who stood for the Umu-Obi Obahai royal family.

In 2021, the lower court ruled in favour of the respondent (Okonjo-Iwea- la’s family) by dismissing the earlier appeal by the appellants. Dissatisfied, the UmuDieyi family filed another appeal in August 2022, which was again dismissed.

Prince Onyema Okonjo said n Asaba yesterday: “This judgment confirms what the law has long made clear. There is no further appeal pending.”