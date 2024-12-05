Kingship Tussle: Edo Community Demand Removal Of Obaseki’s Appointee

Share

Okpella Community in Etasako East Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday demanded the removal of Lukman Akemokue as Okuokpellagbe of Okpella community.

The community, while on congratulatory visit to the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, in Government House, Benin City, accused the immediate past Governor, Godwin Obaseki, of taking advantage of the vacant Okuokpellagbe stool to compensate a political ally for ‘dirty’ jobs he did in his favour, before and during the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

Speaking, High Chief Hanson Aimofumhe who read the speech prepared by Okpella Council of Village Heads and Chiefs, said the previous administration of Mr. Godwin Obaseki had brought disunity to Okpella through the imposition of the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella on the people.

“Godwin Obaseki saw the vacant Okuokpellagbe stool as an opportunity to compensate a political ally for the ‘dirty’ jobs he did in his favour, before and during the September 21 governorship election in Edo State,” they alleged.

