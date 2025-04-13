Kings Varsity Reaffirms Commitment To Knowledge

Share

Kings University, Odeomu, has reaffirmed its commitment to raising future leaders and professionals driven by knowledge, integrity, and innovation.

This was reiterated during the institution’s 10th matriculation ceremony held at the University’s Lecture Theatre on Saturday.

The event marked the formal admission of new Students into various academic programmes and featured inspiring speeches, scholarly reflections, and solemn pledges by the fresh intakes.

In her address, the Vice Chancellor, Adenike Kuku, warmly welcomed the new students and admonished them to remain focused on their academic pursuits.

She emphasized that their primary purpose at the university was to “learn and grow in character and competence,” stressing the institution’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence and moral uprightness.

According to her, the university’s mission is to provide world-class education while nurturing intellectual curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking in students. She encouraged them to actively contribute to the realization of these goals.

Delivering a lecture titled “Emerging Technologies as Catalysts for Youth Career Development,” Clement Omagbemi, former University Librarian at Bells University of Technology, Ota, discussed the relevance of technological advancements across all career fields.

He explained that technology has become a transformative force in today’s world and urged students to leverage it in shaping their career paths and aspirations.

While acknowledging the challenges of the modern job market, he highlighted the vast opportunities available to adaptable and innovative youths.

The Secretary of the University’s Board of Trustees, Femi Faseru, also presented a thought-provoking paper titled “Standing Out in the World of Duplicates: A Scholarly Exploration of Uniqueness and Identity.”

He reflected on the growing importance of individuality in an era of digital replication and social conformity.

Faseru urged students to uphold authenticity and values that transcend fleeting trends, noting that true uniqueness stems from a clear sense of purpose and identity.

In her closing remarks, the Vice Chancellor reiterated the importance of personal development beyond the classroom.

She urged students to take full advantage of the university’s platforms for leadership, social interaction, and extracurricular engagement.

“The university provides a wide range of opportunities, including student clubs, sports teams, and cultural events, all designed to support holistic student development,” she said.

The ceremony concluded with the official oath-taking as the matriculating students pledged their allegiance to the university’s values and ethical standards, formally becoming members of the Kings University community.

