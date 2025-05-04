Kings University Confers Award On BOVAS Boss

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of BOVAS Group and Company Limited, Victoria Adunola Samson, has been honoured with the Entrepreneurship Ambassador award by Kings University, Odeomu.

The award was presented on Saturday during the institution’s annual Entrepreneurship Day, themed “Innovation for Sustainability.”

In a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, the Vice Chancellor of Kings University, Prof. Adenike Kuku, congratulated Samson, noting that she is the first-ever recipient of the prestigious award.

Kuku said the award recognises Samson’s exceptional entrepreneurial journey and her significant contributions to the business landscape.

She further noted that the Entrepreneurship Day was designed to inspire students to dream big and embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship, which is vital to national development.

Describing the BOVAS boss as a beacon of inspiration, the Vice Chancellor said, “The university remains committed to nurturing the next generation of impactful leaders and entrepreneurs. We aim to provide a conducive learning environment, equipped with the best resources, to foster innovation and collaboration.”

She added, “We envision a future where our graduates are not only grounded in theory but also possess practical skills to thrive in the real world.”

In her response, Samson expressed appreciation to the university for the honour, noting that the theme of the event speaks directly to the future of the students, the national economy, and the environment.

Delivering her lecture, she stressed the importance of values in building sustainable businesses, stating that the three core values of her company—integrity, service, and excellence—are essential for any successful entrepreneur.

Fondly known as Mama BOVAS, she urged the students to remain focused and avoid distractions. “Whatever you do, get your focus right. Stop chasing too many birds at once, especially when starting a business,” she advised.

The university management also used the opportunity to propose collaboration with BOVAS Group to further empower students and reinforce Kings University’s status as a hub for entrepreneurship.

Kuku noted that Samson’s visionary leadership extends beyond business and holds great promise for the development of future leaders.

The event was attended by dignitaries from various sectors, including the Chairman of Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS), Hamzat Solanke, represented by Mr. B.A. Oyelade, as well as staff and students from neighbouring universities.

Share