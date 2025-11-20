King’s Trust Int’l Appoints Aigboje, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede As Co-Chairs Of Africa Advisory Board

King’s Trust International (KTI) has appointed Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, and his wife, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, as Co-Chairs of its Africa Advisory Board, ushering in a new phase in the organisation’s mission to empower young Africans through innovative education, employability, and entrepreneurship programmes.

The appointment was announced in a statement released to journalists in Abuja.

According to the statement, the duo’s extensive experience in financial services, governance reform, and philanthropy will be pivotal in strengthening KTI’s work across the continent.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a respected businessman and architect of major financial sector reforms, and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, a lawyer, banker, and philanthropist, are expected to drive the expansion of high-impact initiatives that equip young Africans with relevant skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

“We are honoured to take on this role at a pivotal time for Africa’s future. Our mission is to unlock the potential and creativity of Africa’s youth, nurturing a generation that will lead sustainable development across the continent,” they said.

KTI’s CEO, Will Straw, commended the founding Co-Chairs, Bernard and Genevieve Mensah, for their exemplary leadership in building the organisation’s footprint in Africa. He noted that their continued presence on the Advisory Board would strengthen the transition as the new Co-Chairs take over.

“Bernard and Genevieve have provided exceptional and visionary leadership that has been instrumental in establishing and growing KTI’s presence across Africa. Their dedication over the past six years has laid a strong foundation for our work. We are delighted that they will continue to contribute their valuable expertise as members of the Africa Advisory Board,” Straw said.

Speaking on the future of KTI in Africa, Straw added that the organisation is poised to scale its impact under the new leadership.

“We are excited to take our impact to the next level with Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede. Their extensive experience, deep commitment, and visionary approach will be vital in scaling our programmes and achieving even greater impact for young people across Africa. Together, we will drive innovative solutions that empower the next generation to learn, earn, and thrive.”

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede is known for transforming Access Bank into one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions and currently chairs Access Holdings and Coronation Group.

Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede is co-founder of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and serves on the Advisory Board of the Oxford University Africa Society.