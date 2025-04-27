Kings, Queens Of Youtube: How Nigerian Contents Creators Hit Millions With Video Sharing

Share

On April 23, 2025, YouTube celebrated 20 years of being a platform that has given millions around the world a voice, a place to thrive and a non-stop means of livelihood.

With unemployment rates around the world consistently on a rollercoaster, the YouTube channel went from being just a place to express one’s given talent to a hub for thriving business communities for content creators.

It has strengthened many young creatives to become successful professionals in career fields they never dreamed they had interest in. And has brought out the creative prowess hidden in some, who just came to YouTube by chance.

Before the evolution of internet and social media, there were no career portfolios or designations like, Social media influencers or content creators. The only content creators, professionals were familiar with were the ones that worked in the advertising industry and Television production studios.

Today, countless individuals confidently identify as content creators, many of whom have achieved financial independence and entrepreneurial success from their homes.

Statistical data reveals a striking trend in Nigeria, with the number of YouTube channels generating eight-figure revenues in Nigerian Naira, doubling year-over-year, amidst 20 billion videos uploaded globally to date.

YouTube is now widely recognised as a channel that empowers creative expression and rewards talent, diligence, and consistent effort. Despite the platform’s regulatory framework, creators have adeptly navigated these guidelines, effectively building and sustaining audience engagement.

Illustrious Nigerian content creators, including Ifeyinwa Mogekwu of Ify’sKitchen; Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadri, and prominent figures such as Kiekie, Korty EO, Kanebi Ndekwu and Kunle Fakeye of Tunnel TV, Fisayo Fosudo, and Steven Ndukwu, were selected to share their journeys and insights into building successful YouTube channels.

Ify’sKitchen: From Law to Culinary Artistry

Ifeyinwa Joan Mogekwu, founder of the popular cooking channel, Ify’s Kitchen, is known as the lawyer, who left the learned scholar’s practice to focus on her passion for good food.

She explained that her first impression seeing YouTube channels was as an avenue to share her passion with the world.

“At first, I was doing food blogging and Law practice, side by side, until the community for my food show grew big and I had to step down from Law practice to focus on cooking.

When I started the cooking videos, I wanted to just bridge the gap between people and good food. People just have that misconception that African cooking is complicated; that’s time consuming and reserved for only the most skilled hands. So, I felt this strong urge to change the narrative. I just wanted to demystify the art of cooking. I’ll always say that cooking is not so difficult.”

It is interesting to note that celebrity content creators like Ify’sKitchen and many others did not have it all put together when they embarked on the journey of creating videos and posting.

The lawyer turned cook said that at the beginning of her YouTube journey, she found out that facing the camera was no small feat. “You have to look like you know exactly what you are doing to your audience”, she said.

She also explained that looking back to her first videos, she literally cringes because of the quality, “but those are the pecks that remind one that I have come a long way with growth”.

Speaking on the moments that significantly shaped the success of Ify’sKitchen channel, she highlights when one of her subscribers on YouTube sent her an email, stating that her channel saved his marriage.

“I will never forget the day I got an email right from one of my subscribers on YouTube telling me how I have saved his marriage. I was stunned!

“That was a defining moment. That was when I knew I was doing more than just sharing recipes. I was empowering people. I was adding value. So, this man sent an email, where he said that his marriage was on the brink of collapse because he was a guy that really, really loved home cooking but his wife did not know how to cook.

“So, that caused a lot of hitches in their marriage. And then, when he discovered my channel, he shared it with his wife and the rest they say is history,” she said.

Sharing what the YouTube platform means to her, the mother of two said YouTube changed her life.

“I’ll always say that YouTube changed my life. YouTube has given me the voice to change African food, to change the narrative regarding African food. YouTube has enabled me build a thriving community of food lovers around the world. People can cook African dishes today because they have seen it on Ify’sKitchen’s YouTube channel.

” I don’t know if you know this. But I was part of YouTube’s “YouTube Black Voices” and the resources that I got from there has helped me have better resources, equipment for my studio, and to travel. YouTube has also sponsored a lot of my trips to African countries. So many African countries I’ve been to today are sponsored by YouTube. So, you can see how I mean YouTube has practically changed everything, the way I do things, the way I see things.”

Korty EO: Serendipity to Entrepreneurship

Eniola Olanrewaju is the real name of popular YouTuber and filmmaker, Korty EO. She is often referred to as the poster girl of Nigerian urban culture.

She gained popularity through her vlogs and interview series, “Flow, with Korty,” which is big on addressing issues people are not ready to speak on, something she calls ‘ addressing Elephants in the room”.

Korty is bold to ask the daring questions and her contents are inspired by things that come to mind.

Korty EO is one the many content creators whose journey to success started out of mere curiosity to know what is going on around her.

“My YouTube journey started like an idea to feed my curiosity and the curiosity of my generation. I flow with things that come to mind. I choose topics that we might, maybe not be ready to speak on, but we know exist. I’m very big on addressing Elephants in rooms.”

Her content creator career started by just wanting to have fun, make videos she likes and posts, but then it got serious.

“I have worked in media for a couple years and I just wanted to try and do it by myself and YouTube is such a beautiful platform that it kind of enables you. It takes you from a beginner to a professional. If you are dedicated enough, in less than no time, you become a better version of yourself.

“I just wanted to have fun and film stuff that I like and then, it kind of got serious. I had to step up and do more of what I liked and also more of what was entertaining to people. I became a filmmaker along the line because YouTube is a bit different from platforms like Instagram or Tik Tok, where the videos are short. YouTube has a bigger space for videos, which makes you go the extra mile. It stretches you a bit. So, you kind of have to take some time fleshing out scripting, producing. You become an entrepreneur whether you like it or not. You don’t even realise it until you are deep into it. This depends on how serious you are,” she said.

From filming videos for fun, to presently owning a production company,she is learning the ropes of management each day.

Korty EO explained that she has always been talented in doing many things like video editing, filming but doing all things alone can only get you so far. “I started a production company recently and I’ve been leading a team basically and managing a team. I think that is a change that I did not prepare for but just the same way I jumped into YouTube without knowing what I was doing. The same way I’ve jumped into this now and I’m figuring it out as I go.”

Receiving her first paycheck from YouTube was like a dream she never wanted to wake up from. At 25, Korty EO says she has been able to buy her first car, own a few properties just because she was consistent with being who she is and working hard at it.

Ruth Kadiri: Blending Artistry with Digital Vision

Award winning Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri is the Creative Lead and CEO of Ruth Kadiri Films and the visioner behind the RuthKadiri247 YouTube Channel.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Kadri said that before the idea for having a YouTube channel was conceived, she knew that we had Instagram for pictures, Twitter for expressions, but she wanted a platform where she would be able to express her creativity and tell her stories.

Speaking about how the first movie post fared, she said: “When you go into a new place, I think what should be your deciding factor is your passion for it. In fact, it was a difficult decision to put a full movie of mine on YouTube at that time. But I kind of kept having this leading. I think it was the spirit of God, who kept pushing me in that direction. So, I eventually took the risk and did it.”

Kadri recalled humble beginnings when her channel had 5,000 subscribers which grew to 10,000 and then to 100,000 and now her channel, , launched in 2014, has amassed over 436 million views and boasts a subscriber base exceeding 2.78 million.

To young people that put fame and getting rich first before hardwork, the actress, who has blended academic excellence with artistic brilliance, stated categorically that she is not big on advising people but she would always preach patience.

“Well, I love to say take things one step at a time.

“But if you know me, I don’t like advising people because I feel like they will still not listen regardless. My advice will always be, one step, patience. Patience. I hint on patience because it doesn’t make sense to me why a 22-year-old will be saying, “I’m so broke. I’m depressed.” And this same person has an iPhone 16. Like some of their needs don’t make sense to me. Maybe it’s a Gen Z thing. I really don’t know. I’m not Gen Z. I just hope that they will be able to take it one step at a time because if you make all the money right now in your 20s, early 20s, what are you going to be doing when you’re in your 30s and 40s?

Kiekie: Redefining entertainment

Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-llori widely known as Kiekie is the creative Chameleon that wears many identities as a content creator.

Since 2015, Kiekie has redefined entertainment with her electrifying presence and viral skits, creating several hilarious characters that portray situations people can easily relate with.

Most of the characters Kiekie created for her skits are top hits on social media platforms. Characters like Kiekie The Tailor, Kiekie the pharmacist, Kiekie the angry girl that always goes on a date and Madame Kiekie have not only kept her fans and followers spellbound, they earned her the creative chameleon title. Unlike many other content creators, who wanted to just have fun and career evolution happened, Kiekie knew right from teenage years that television, big screen was for her. Her career in television and entertainment literally grew from one television screen to the other until she started producing the kind of content that woke her up at night.

Presently, content has to be very relatable for her to be involved. “There’s a very high level of connectivity when a content is relatable,” she said.

Kiekie’s unparalleled way of presenting relatable issues in a hilarious way is a unique thing that set her apart from others. She was magnanimous to admit that her funny nature came from her father’s genes. “My dad is very hilarious. In primary, secondary school, In university, I was hilarious. So, people already knew that this is what this person is going to be. So, it’s natural to me. And yes, I took it from my dad because my dad is super duper hilarious”, she said.

It is amazing the amount of effort, time and technology Kiekie puts in to bring her ideas to reality in several videos.

She has different videographers for different kinds of content because they have different strengths.

“I have a different videographer that records my spontaneous content. I have another videographer that records my skits. I have another videographer that records my event and what not. So, everything has to be done accordingly because I personally cannot afford to lose the relatability essence of my content because, I would tell you, relatability is the centre of everything that I do”.

She pointed out that as a content creator, it is like working a full time job on the internet and the internet space never sleeps.

“We’re constantly evolving. There’s something I always say. We work in the internet space and the internet does not sleep.”

The constantly evolving part is what birthed Kiekie Unscripted.

The next big step for Kiekie’s contents is to conquer the world. Being named as Top content creator by Forbes Africa in 2024 shows that she has conquered the Nigerian space.

“I’ve conquered the Nigerian space and…the African space to a very good extent. So, now is the time that we begin to export the brand abroad, content wise. So, now I’m focusing on creating content that goes beyond borders.

“You don’t need to understand my language to enjoy my content. They said music does not need permission to enter your spirit. That is my direction for content right now. That’s the vision, the drive, the goal at the moment. Hence why I created Kiekie unscripted experience,” she said.

On what makes Kiekie’s content stand out, she explained that it is her ability to be authentic to herself. “You wouldn’t find any skit maker out there who has a great command of Yoruba proverb interpretation in the most hilarious way. You wouldn’t find any skitmaker out there, who can be calm in this second and be angry and mad in the next second. You wouldn’t find any creator out there who would be razz right now and in two seconds is the most sophisticated person you’ve ever seen in your entire life. You would not find that combination with the level of energy that I commit into what I do. So, being authentic and being genuine is my real deal.”

Tunnel TV: Unfiltered voice of Football fandom

Tunnel TV stands as a leading football fan channel, cultivating a vibrant community of passionate and opinionated supporters. Founded by Kanebi and Kunle, both avid football enthusiasts, the platform provides an authentic and unfiltered perspective for fans fiercely loyal to their clubs. The duo tapped into the fervent passion that fuels football aficionados, delivering content that is as dynamic as the sport itself.

“From watch parties, fan interviews, and podcasts, we deliver engaging, insightful, and entertaining coverage that speaks directly to the fan experience. It’s this range and our raw, real approach that has earned us a loyal and growing global audience,” they explained. The inception of Tunnel TV was inspired by Kanebi’s sister, who recognised his deep love for football and social media acumen. Starting with a logo and a studio, they established a platform that captured the raw energy of football fandom.

While Kanebi emphasises their international reach as a distinctive feature, Kunle highlights their channel’s unique selling point: giving fans permission to express their “craziness” on camera. Building an engaging channel that caters to a diverse audience requires dedication, hard work, and unbridled enthusiasm. A pivotal moment for Tunnel TV occurred when Liverpool defeated Manchester United 5-0.

“We had 500,000 views on that day on YouTube and that was the day when we broke the yoke,” Kanebi recounts.

“That was the day that defined what we’re going to be, what people like, why people come to watch us. And since then, it’s been magical.”

Fisayo Fosudo: Cinematic Visual Storyteller

Fisayo Fosudo has established himself as a preeminent visual storyteller on YouTube. His commitment to producing high-quality, cinematic videos has enabled him to partner with over 100 global brands. His fascination with visual storytelling began at age 17, prompting him to experiment with available tools. He solidified his approach after gaining experience in graphic design, video creation, and social media, which equipped him to “create the best content I could on YouTube.”

Fisayo’s driving force is his belief in providing value through service, communication, and visual clarity. “This made me easily transition into work to give value with social media and visual storytelling,” he explains. His consistent content creation and collaborations with brands like TECNO and Samsung Nigeria propelled his channel to over 740,000 subscribers. A defining moment was his decision to approach TECNO, securing a device for review. “Our first review was able to reach around 20,000 views and this validated our content’s value,” he states. This pivotal step led to partnerships with numerous brands and reviews of nearly 200 smartphones.

To aspiring creators, Fisayo advises: “Start with the resources you have and create content that you like… Always seek to improve and beyond that, seek value first.” He underscores the importance of understanding the audience’s needs and providing solutions. A recognised figure in the tech community, Fisayo is an Ambassador for Musicbed and was featured in the 2022 YouTube Black Voices Class. He has received accolades, including Tech Creator of the Year 2021 and Tech Influencer of the Year 2024, further solidifying his influence in the digital space.

Steven Ndukwu: Championing African travel , storytelling

Steven Ndukwu is a leading voice in the creator economy, who is renowned for his transformative contributions to travel, storytelling and digital content creation. He has a passion for exploring new destinations and sharing his experiences.

His passion to promote Black excellence has a lot to do with his becoming a content creator.

He believes that Africa has potential and is also a world class destination like Dubai and other parts of the world. This, to a large extent, is the motivation that drives him to travel around Africa to show most of the nicest places, showing people that some of the beautiful places they want to see exists in Africa.

Ndukwu saidd that his videos have about three segments on his channel. The travel and tourism that show beautiful destinations, the real estate as potential investments and then documentary on issues.

From sharing travel videos of tourism spots in Nigeria, Ndukwu stated that his first videos had positive reviews. “People asked for more videos and that spurred me to travel more and make more videos of places to see. From traveling around Nigeria, I started traveling to all West African countries. Then, I traveled out of the continent to the Middle East, Europe, South America, just sharing stories from around the world. Each place I travel to, I explore the real estate market and advise people on the kind of properties to invest in. This is why I have a large Diaspora audience. Nigeria constitutes 30 per cent of my audience, ” he said

On the challenges that come with his kind of content creation, Ndukwu said there are restrictions because he is a Nigerian and has to travel with a Nigerian passport.

“We have gotten to when you apply for a visa, they give you but you must do the waiting time. For example, I applied for a Canadian visa. I had to wait three months. Nigerians are also badly stereotyped outside the country and being the change maker is very difficult. That is the limitation.”

To Ndukwu’s streaming fans, he is having the time of his life traveling around the world. However, there are always limitations. He admitted that it is an expensive career, considering the travel visas, tickets, flights, hotel accommodation, having to travel to a country where you are a stranger and eating food that you may not like, added to Jetlag and then you must make a fantastic video that must entertain your fans.

“At this point, passion is what keeps you going, ” he said.

Steven’s works have had a profound impact on tourism across Africa. His viral travel video on Cape Verde significantly boosted tourism to the Island and similar successes have been recorded in Tanzania, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe and other African countries. Through his content, Steven is gradually reshaping the perception of travel within Africa as he encourages more people to explore the continent.

Across all these successful Nigerian creators, a recurring theme emerges in their advice to newcomers: “authenticity”. They consistently urge aspiring creators to “be your authentic self,” focus on what genuinely inspires them, and dedicate the effort to deliver their best work. The message is clear: share your unique self and your story, as that authenticity is what will resonate with an audience.

