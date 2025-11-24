Kings College Students Benefit From Akhigbe’s Scholarship, Mentorship Initiative

Five outstanding students from King’s College, Lagos, were presented with scholarships worth N500,000 by Sunny Akhigbe, a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and founder of the ‘A Boy and His Dream Foundation’.

The scholarship recipients – Abbakura Abdulsalam, Ewuyemi Semilore, Paul Godswill, Sulai­mon Inioluwa, and Okorocha Chibuike- will also take part in a monthly entrepreneurship and leadership programme. Each student also received a personal copy of Akhigbe’s motivational book, A Boy and His Dream.

Akhigbe also extended the opportunity to other students.

The presentation took place during a mentorship programme held at the school’s auditorium, under the theme: “Becoming the Best Version of Yourself: Overcoming Adversity with Purpose”. The event was organised for senior students of King’s College.

Akhigbe, who grew up as a needy child and now leads a thriving international business, shared his emotional story to inspire the students.

He shared his experience, how he once struggled with hunger, rejection and lack of support, adding that success came only through discipline, values and a strong sense of purpose.

“I was born out of wedlock, I was like a mistake,” he said.

“After high school, I didn’t know how to get into college. If you want to be successful, you need to have values.”

Akhigbe urged the students to take responsibility as future leaders, encouraging them to start by taking ownership of their immediate environment, including their school, and keeping it clean.

“Everyone wants to be a leader, but leadership is about responsibility. No one is going to choose you until you become successful,” he said.

He called on the students to see themselves as creators capable of building businesses and solving problems, and urged them to avoid waiting for government jobs.

“You don’t need to wait for the government to create jobs. You create your own job,” he said, asking the students to declare aloud: “I am a leader of my time! I am going to do whatever it takes to be a leader.”

Founded in 2015 with support from his wife and children, Akhigbe’s foundation focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty among Nigerian children.