Kingmakers Reject Ruling House In Ondo Community

Traditional kingmakers in Supare-Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State have rejected the Ruling House whose turn is to produce the next monarch of the town.

It is the turn of the Fadulu Ruling House to fill the throne of Olusupare following the death of Oba Adejoro Adedeji Kasali, the Olusupare of Supare-Akoko.

But the kingmakers and warrant chiefs said none of the princes presented by the Fadulu Ruling House was competent to fill the vacant stool of the Olusupare of Supare.

In a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the kingmakers including Chief Emmanuel Alabi and Chief Lawrence Babatuyi said the next Ruling House should be made to present the next monarch of the town.

The kingmakers who represented their quarters said “The entire quarter represented by respective Kingmakers and Warrant Chiefs have concluded that the Fabulu Ruling House has not presented any viable, truthful, competent, traditionally and customarily worthy candidate for the election and as such, they are of the view that the Ruling House in Supare which is the Olajugha Ruling House be considered.

“In order of rotational arrangement in accordance with the applicable Declaration, the next Ruling House after the Fadulu Ruling House is the Olajugba Ruling House. Sir, we sincerely want to abreast you with the choice of the entire Supare Community that no candidate from the Fadulu Ruling House could garner the support of the Supare as an entity.”

The traditional kingmakers and warrant chiefs said their decision to reject the nominees was based on the petition written against the princes of the Fadulu Ruling House and the investigation carried out by them on the credibility of the petition written by the National Coalition of Supare Progressive Vanguard.

They said “Against this backdrop, some of us conducted a screening for all the aspirants presented from the Fadulu Ruling House and discovered that most of the allegations levied against them are true thereby making them incapacitated to fill the vacant stool of Olusupare of Supare-Akoko.

“We have been very meticulous about the investigation of the new Olusupare of Supare- Akoko, Ondo State because the quality of the king of any community determines the quality of the community as a whole.

“Sir, we the concerned Kingmakers/Warrant Chiefs of Supare-Akoko could say that there is no one capable of filling the vacant stool of the Olusupare in the whole Fadulu Ruling House as all the aspirants from the said Ruling house are inconsequential with the herculean task ahead and which results to the slowdown of the selection processes of the new Olusupare of Supare-Akoko, Ondo State