Kingmakers Ignore Court Order, Install Afolabi Olaoye As Soun Of Ogbomoso

In spite of Thursday’s order by an Ogbomoso High Court restraining Governor Seyi Makinde from presenting any instrument of office or certificate of office to Prince Afolabi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso, the Prince was on Friday installed by the Kingmakers.

The governor had however last Saturday approved the choice of US-based Pastor Ghandi as the new Soun to succeed Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade who joined his ancestors on December 12. 2022 at 95.

Justice K.A. Adedokun gave the order while ruling on a motion ex-parte filed by one of the contenders for the Soun of Ogbomoso stool, Prince Kabir Olaoye.

He had restrained Afolabi Olaoye “from parading, representing or presenting himself as the candidate for any ceremony for the issuance of a certificate of installation or wear any regalia resembling that of the occupant of the stool of Soun of Ogbomoso Chieftaincy pending the hearing and final determination of the mandatory injunction already filed before the court”.

The judge also ordered the appellant to serve the Motion on Notice for mandatory injunction on all the 12 respondents in the suit, stressing that “I am convinced that the application is one of the instances where this honourable court is empowered by Order 48 Rule 8 to exercise its discretion.

“One of the situations which an injunction is designed to combat is to arrest a fait accompli which the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 12th respondents have attempted to foist on the circumstances of this case. In this situation, the application is ordered as prayed,” it ordered.

The judge then adjourned the matter to September 12, 2023, for a hearing of the application.

In spite of the injunction however, Olaoye’s installation was performed at Abata in Ogbomoso yesterday morning by the kingmakers, led by the Areago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin. While performing the installation, the kingmakers maintained that they were yet to receive any court injunction restraining them from installing Olaoye as Soun of Ogbomoso.