Kingmakers, Ifako Ijaiye LG Unveil Sports Complex

In a significant stride towards youth empowerment and grassroots sports development, KingMakers, in partnership with the Ifako Ijaiye Local Government, officially commissioned the KingMakers-Ifako Ijaiye Sports Complex—a major Corporate Social Responsibility project designed to benefit over 200,000 residents within and beyond the community.

The KingMakers-Ifako Ijaiye Sports Complex is a thoughtfully designed facility featuring a 150-capacity sports arena for grassroots tournaments, a standard football pitch with lighting for evening use, a green relaxation area, modern male and female restrooms, two administrative office spaces, a generator house for uninterrupted operations, ample parking space, and robust water infrastructure—including two large water tanks, a water treatment system, and a security house—all built with sustainability and longterm community benefit in mind.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of KingMakers (BetKing), Gossy Ukanwoke, said the project embodies the core belief that sports is more than just competition.

