KingMakers, Ifako-Ijaiye LG Commission World-Class Sports Complex

In a landmark development for grassroots sports and youth empowerment, KingMakers, in partnership with the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, has officially unveiled the KingMakers–Ifako Ijaiye Sports Complex—an ambitious Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative set to benefit over 200,000 residents in the area and beyond.

The state-of-the-art facility is a multi-purpose complex featuring a 150-seat arena for grassroots sports tournaments, a standard football pitch equipped with floodlights for evening games, green recreational spaces, modern male and female restrooms, administrative offices, a generator house for uninterrupted operations, and ample parking. The complex also boasts a robust water infrastructure system that includes two large water tanks, a water treatment system, and a security post—designed with sustainability and long-term community benefit in mind.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of KingMakers (BetKing), Gossy Ukanwoke, emphasized the company’s commitment to social impact through infrastructure investment.

“At KingMakers, we believe sports is more than competition—it is a tool for education, community building, and personal growth,” Ukanwoke said. “This complex represents our dedication to supporting communities with infrastructure that fosters talent, encourages healthy lifestyles, and creates real opportunities.”

Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, Prince Usman Akanbi Hamzat, lauded the public-private collaboration, calling it a pivotal moment for the community.

“This partnership has transformed a bold vision into reality. The sports complex is not just a facility—it is a symbol of hope, unity, and opportunity for our youth. It is the first milestone in our wider agenda to develop grassroots sports across Ifako-Ijaiye and the state.”

Also present at the event was Oluwafemi Ojo, Special Adviser on Partnerships and Innovation to the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, who highlighted the project’s evolution over the past three years.

“What began as a conversation in 2020 has matured into a masterclass in collaboration, resilience, and innovation. This complex is proof of what can be achieved when government and private sector work together for the public good.”

The KingMakers–Ifako Ijaiye Sports Complex is expected to serve as a vital hub for youth training programs, community events, and local competitions, with long-term plans to integrate it into the broader Lagos State sports ecosystem.

