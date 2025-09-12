KingMakers Empowers Youths Wiith E-Sports Academy Programme

KingMakers, in partnership with Carven Gaming and Reach (RCL), successfully hosted the first cohort of its E-Sports Academy Kids Programme over the weekend at Landmark Village, Oniru, Victoria Island. The CSR-driven initiative is aimed at empowering children with digital literacy, responsible gaming education, and opportunities in the fast-growing e-sports industry.

The inaugural session welcomed over 40 children, including participants from Kidsports Charity Initiative, who engaged in more than five hours of handson training and interactive activities.

The programme featured skill development workshops, mini masterclasses on real career pathways, exciting tournaments, and a prize presentation ceremony where the top three runner-ups were recognized and rewarded. Commenting on the initiative, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of KingMakers, said: “At KingMakers, our CSR mission is about creating opportunities that transform lives.

Through this programme, we are showing children that gaming is more than play, it is a pathway to learning, teamwork, discipline, and even future careers. Seeing the excitement and potential in these young participants reinforces our commitment to using innovation to give back to society.”

Also speaking, Solomon Nnanna, Founder of Reach and Programme Organizer, expressed his delight at the programme’s impact: “This first cohort has been a huge success, empowering over 40 children with knowledge and exposure that many of them would not ordinarily have had access to.

Our goal is to nurture their confidence, creativity, and digital awareness while creating a fun and inclusive space. The partnership with KingMakers and Carven Gaming ensures we can keep expanding this vision to reach even more children. Beyond this programme, KingMakers has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to empowering young people across multiple fields.

Through strategic partnerships with organizations such as the Ojah Scholarship Foundation, The Destiny Trust Initiative, and The BRIDGE Initiative, KingMakers has actively supported disadvantaged youth with scholarships, mentorship, and digital literacy initiatives.