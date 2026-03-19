Kingmakers Elect New Monarch For Ijigba Community

Traditional kingmakers in Ijigba in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State have elected Prince Omotayo Ajisegiri as Olujigba of Ijigba.

Ajisegiri replaced the late monarch of the town, Oba Luyi Rotimi who joined his ancestors last year after ten years on the throne.

All five traditional kingmakers of the town participated in the election of the monarch conducted by officials of Akure South Local Government Area and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs at the front of the Elemo Palace in the community.

Prince Omotayo Ajisegiri and Prince Abiodun Oladimeji contested for the vacant stool of Olujigba, but Prince Ajisegiri emerged the winner with four votes to one vote. The stool of Olujigba became vacant about a year ago when Oba ‘Luyi Rotimi, FCA, joined his ancestors.

According to High Chief Sunday Ilesanmi, the Elemo of Ijigba kingdom, eight princes showed interest in the stool, but they were screened through traditional means.

The remaining two who scaled through the screening were eventually presented for the election. The presiding officer of the election is Engr. Biodun Olorunsola described the election as peaceful. He declared Prince Ajisegiri as Olujigba-Elect pending the approval by the state government.

He said: “The election was very peaceful and there are five kingmakers in the king- dom. All five kingmakers took part in the election. “There is no hanky-panky. The winner had four votes while the other contestant had one vote. The people are happy because that’s the man they want to be their king.”

In his acceptance speech, Ajisegiri thanked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro for allowing a free, fair, and credible selection process.