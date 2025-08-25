Kingmakers in Emure, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have elected Prince Bankole Adeyefa as the new Elemure of Emure-Ile in the council area.

Prince Bankole replaced his father, Oba Simeon Adedubaje Adeyefa, who joined his ancestors earlier in the year.

The outcome of the selection process was announced by the head of the family, Prince Johnson Omotosho. According to him, the process was duly monitored by government officials from the Owo Local Government.

Omotoso said the selection process was done in accordance with the tradition of the town and in conformity with the declaration guiding the chieftaincy title of the town.

Prince Bankole Adeyefa, until his election, was a Senior officer at the Ondo State-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa.

The Oba-elect had at various times attended Ladoke Akinola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State; Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State; Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State; Ipenmen Community Grammar School, Ipenmen; and Our Saviour Anglican Primary School, Emure-Ile, Owo, Ondo

State.

Prince Adeyefa holds professional qualifications of Master’s (MBA) in Procurement and Supply Chain; Bachelor of Science (Business Administration); Post Graduate Diploma (Financial Management), while having worked at different public institutions and is currently the Senior Procurement Officer at the OAUSTECH

The new monarch is a member of professional bodies such as the Chartered Institution of Purchasing and Supply, the Management of Nigeria, and a Certified Procurement Officer by the Bureau of Public Procurement Under Presidency (BPP) Association.