Kingmakers Elect New Monarch For Emure

Kingmakers in Emure, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have elected Prince Bankole Adeyefa as the new Elemure of Emure-Ile in the council area. Prince Bankole replaced his father, Oba Simeon Adedubaje Adeyefa who joined his ancestors earlier in the year.

The outcome of the selection process was announced by the head of the family, Prince Johnson Omotosho. The process was duly monitored by government officials from Owo Local Government. Omotoso said the selection process was done in accordance with the tra- dition of the town and in conformity with the declaration guiding the chief- taincy title of the town.

Prince Bankole Adeyefa, until his election, was a Senior officer at the Ondo State-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa. The Oba-elect had at various times attended Ladoke Akinola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State; Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State; Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State; Ipenmen Community Grammar School Ipenmen; and Our Saviour Anglican Primary School, Emure-Ile, Owo, Ondo State. Prince Adeyefa holds professional qualifications of Master’s (MBA) in Procurement and Supply Chain; Bachelor of Science (Business Administration); Post Graduate Diploma (Financial Management).