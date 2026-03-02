The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has declared that Senator Ireti Kingibe will not return as the senator representing the FCT.

Wike, who spoke on Monday, March 2, in Abuja, said Kinigibe lacks accountability and delivery of public service, while addressing claims by the senator that she had tried to reach him but was declined.

The Minister noted that Kingibe has been absent from satellite communities where people actually turn out to vote.

“Senator Ireti Kingibe won’t come back as senator of the FCT, and I still stand by it.”

“I don’t even know her number. I’m not the man who pretends. I don’t pretend, and I know I don’t pretend. I told you, mark it today. Today is what?

“Second of March. Look, you know my report card will show. Your report card should also show. What did you do as a senator when you were?

“I want to go to satellite towns and communities, so people can see what has been done. I’m not here to abuse anyone. I want to be friends with Wike, is it by force? No. I want to collaborate.

“But collaborate on what? Nobody says I’m not a minister. If I’m a senator, make sure you do well. We shouldn’t be taking ideas for granted.”