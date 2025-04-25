Kingibe Decries Non-Payment Of FCT School Teachers

Share

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has condemned the prolonged non-payment of salaries and entitlements of primary school Teachers in the nation’s capital, describing the situation as unacceptable and morally unjustifiable.

Reacting to the ongoing protest by affected teachers under the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Senator Kingibe expressed deep concern over the neglect of educators responsible for the foundational education of Nigerian children, urging relevant authorities to take swift action.

“It is unacceptable that individuals entrusted with the foundational education of our children — our future — are being neglected in this manner,” Kingibe said in a statement on Friday.

“Many of these teachers have not received their promotion arrears, leave grants, and peculiar allowances since 2021. This is not just an administrative failure; it is a moral failure.”

The Senator called on the FCT Administration, the Area Councils, and all relevant agencies to urgently resolve the issue and ensure teachers are paid their outstanding entitlements without further delay.

“Teachers are not beggars. They are nation-builders, and they deserve to be treated with the dignity and respect their role demands,” she stated.

Kingibe also pledged to use her office to advocate for the immediate resolution of the matter, warning that continued neglect would further damage the educational fabric of the FCT.

“Our children deserve quality education, and that starts with motivated, supported, and fairly treated teachers,” she added. “I urge all relevant offices to act now before this issue causes deeper harm.”

