Kingibe Calls Out Wike Over Non-Implementation Of Minimum Wage For Primary School Teachers

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has called on the Minister, Nyesom Wike to resolve all outstanding issues with the Primary School Teachers in the nation’s capital following the recent industrial action amid the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

Kingibe made this call while decrying the disgrace primary school teachers experienced as a result of issues concerning minimum wage payment.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mrs Kingibe regretted that teachers in the FCT who nurture the children and groom them for a better future would be treated with disrespect, and denied timely remuneration and opportunities for professional development.

“I am deeply outraged and appalled by the recent reports of primary school teachers in the FCT being turned back from sitting for their promotional examinations due to issues related to unpaid minimum wage entitlements. This disgraceful development is a glaring indictment of a system that continues to undermine the dignity of our educators and jeopardize the future of our children.

“The teachers who nurture the foundational minds of our children deserve respect, timely remuneration, and opportunities for professional growth—not to be humiliated over entitlements that are their lawful rights.

“It is unacceptable that in the heart of our nation, those entrusted with educating our youngest citizens are subjected to such indignities,” she said.

The Labour Party Senator promised to fight for the interest of the teachers and students in the FCT. She emphasized that education is a fundamental right and cornerstone to national progress, noting that only teachers could equip the students with the tools required to grow the nation.

‘This blatant disregard for teachers’ welfare and rights directly impacts the quality of education in the FCT and threatens the broader socio-economic development of the region. Education is not just a fundamental right but a cornerstone of national progress, and teachers are the custodians of that vision.

“I call on the FCT Administration to immediately resolve all outstanding wage issues and ensure that these children are allowed to sit for their examinations without further delay.

“I will not stand by while the future of our children and the welfare of our teachers are compromised. I demand accountability and justice for these hardworking educators, and I will take this matter to the highest levels to ensure that this injustice is addressed.

‘Education is non-negotiable, and so is the dignity of our teachers. Enough is enough,” Senator Kingibe added.

