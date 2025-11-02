New Telegraph

November 3, 2025
King To Strip Andrew Of His Final Military Title — Minister

The government is “working to remove” Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s last honorary military title at the King’s request, the defence secretary has said. John Healey said King Charles had “indicated that’s what he wishes”.

Andrew, who was stripped of his title as a prince on Thursday, retained his rank as a Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy after giving up his other military positions in 2022.

Healey told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “This is a move that’s right, it’s a move the King has indicated we should take and we’re working on that at the moment.”

Andrew spent decades in public life as a war hero and prince, but has since suffered a major fall from grace. The King’s younger brother had a 22-year career in the Royal Navy, and served as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War.

