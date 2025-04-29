King Sunny Ade Reportedly Missing

Share

Popular music legend, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye better known as King Sunny Ade has been declared missing by his daughter.

The daughter of the music icon, Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye, took to her social media page to raise the alarm, wagging the finger of accusation at his manager and stepbrother, Dayo Adegeye.

According to Damilola’s claims, her father has been inaccessible for weeks, with his manager reportedly relocating him between hotels and restricting contact with his family.

She opined that he is being made to perform under duress.

Her post reads: “SOS

KING SUNNY ADE! HAS BEEN KIDNAPPED!!

SOS

THE MANAGER (DAYO.)! IS THE CULPRIT

ALONG WITH HIS MOTHER, BROTHERS (DEMOLA.) (KENNY.)

AND HIS DRIVER ADE.”

Reactions trailing this posts;

@TheKayodeBadmus said: “This is not a good one, absolutely not a good news. There has been growing concern about King Sunny Ade and his whereabouts.

“Some of his children have raised an alarm that he is being held captive by his management who are forcing him to sign up for events that he has not been honouring.

At the moment, his children who are raising this concern claim they do not know where he is and have been unable to reach him but his management claim otherwise.

However, the 78 year old King of music who has been performing for more than 60 years hasn’t been publicly seen in a while.

The children are now calling on the authorities to investigate and help find their father.”

mizattah remarked: “Nawa … God keep him safe n let him return to his family in one piece ”

urban.vogue.closette wrote: “Ahh God, The insecurity in Nigeria ehnnn my family recently paid 13m to kidnapp ers. It wasn’t funny.”

chinwe_peterss wrote: “Omg pls they shouldn’t hurt this man o Biko God please intervene”

