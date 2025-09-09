King Soundboi Releases New Album ‘Premium Lamba’

King Soundboi storms back into the spotlight with his electrifying new album, Premium Lamba, a vibrant, high-octane masterpiece dropped in August 2025 under his own King Soundboi Music imprint.

The album sets in at a sleek 22 minutes; this 10-track sonic juggernaut is engineered to ignite dancefloors and keep pulses racing from start to finish.

Premium Lamba is a dazzling showcase of King Soundboi’s boundless versatility and collaborative flair. The journey kicks off CANloud, setting the tone for an exhilarating ride through infectious anthems like Kawasaki, Tinuke, and Shiki Shiki. Each track bursts with the raw, magnetic energy of street-pop, capturing the vibrant spirit of Nigeria’s urban soundscape.

The album’s star power shines even brighter with standout collaborations. The Alimama (Remix) featuring CDQ delivers an electrifying jolt, blending King Soundboi’s signature style with CDQ’s commanding presence.

Meanwhile, E No Go Finish, a gritty banger with street-pop titan Portable, anchors the album in authentic underground vibes, resonating deeply with fans of the genre’s raw edge.

Tracks like Achalugo, Nawoya!, and Je! amplify the album’s dance-ready aesthetic, ensuring every moment is a call to move. With its concise runtime, Premium Lamba wastes no second, delivering a relentless surge of rhythm and energy perfect for playlists, club nights, or spontaneous street cyphers.

Since its release, Premium Lamba has set social media ablaze, with fans and critics alike buzzing over its infectious grooves and cultural resonance.

Available on major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack, the album has earned its place as a cornerstone of King Soundboi’s discography, with Spotify spotlighting it as his latest triumph.

Rooted in the Afro Adura genre, Premium Lamba weaves cultural depth into its rhythmic pulse, celebrating Nigeria’s musical heritage with every beat.

More than just an album, Premium Lamba is a bold cultural statement. By fusing razor-sharp production, streetwise lyricism, and heavyweight features, King Soundboi crafts a project that’s as authentic as it is irresistible.

Short, spirited, and unapologetically vibrant, this album doesn’t just demand your attention; it commands the dancefloor. With Premium Lamba, King Soundboi cements his reign as a dynamic force in Nigerian music, delivering a compact yet explosive experience that lingers long after the final note.