November 27, 2025
King Salman Gate Project Gains Global Momentum With 6 Strategic Partnerships

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, the master developer owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has successfully concluded its debut at Cityscape Global 2025 by signing six strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with international partners, marking a significant step forward for its inaugural King Salman Gate project in Makkah.

The company, a Foundation Partner for the event held in Riyadh from November 17 to 20, announced the agreements with entities from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and the United States, advancing international investment and collaboration for the transformative development.

The pacts include an agreement with the Saudi real estate investment firm Osool to explore investment opportunities. Indonesia’s Hajj financial management agency, Badan Pengelola Keuangan Haji, signed two MoUs, one to assess strategic investments and another to evaluate partnerships in urban dining components.

A joint venture MoU was signed with Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad to explore collaborative opportunities, while Brunei’s Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei signed a General Investment MoU to evaluate investment in one of the company’s plots.

In a global first for a real estate developer, RUA AlHaram AlMakki also signed an MoU with Forbes Global Properties to explore strategic collaboration, enhancing its international visibility.

