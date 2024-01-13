King Powerful Takes Music To A New Level

King Powerful is impossible to ignore. Born in Lagos, Nigeria the 33-year-old was raised between Lagos, Nigeria and Barcelona, Spain.

This mix of cultures inspires his global approach to music, art, and life. King Powerful is a very versatile musician, he raps and sings in Spanish, English, and Pijin.

Ikechukwu Martins Ekue A.K.A “King Powerful” was born on June 1st, 1990 in Lagos Nigeria, both parents Martins Ekue and Stella Ekue are from Imo State, Owerri Local government. Since his childhood music has always been a part of him, he used to sing in the Church choir at Saint Monica Catholic Church.

In the year 2005, he moved to Barcelona, Spain with his Family. In 2008 he met two friends and they talked about creating a music group. The group was called “One Family” and they did underground Rap music, it was an unforgettable experience for him because he began to share something that the three of them had in common and that was “music”.

They had a great time, they made four songs that were very successful on MySpace. “One Family” over the years, each one had to choose their path.

Years passed but he still kept in mind that music was a way of life for him, he got together with his brother and another friend and they decided to make create a new group called “Flybiz”.

Flybiz was a new stage in his life since he started to share the stage with his brother, one of the Flybiz members decided to leave the group because he had other priorities that he had to take care of, as much as him and his brother took it well since the decision it had been his. In 2015 Flybiz released a mixtape called “B.B.T.A”, Bringing Back The Art.

After the mixtape “B.B.T.A” we got a lot of gigs, concerts, and interviews and we started to travel. In 2018 I decided to focus 100% on music and focus only on myself as KING POWERFUL and that’s how it has been until now.

King Powerful has constantly improved his musical skills over the years and working to make his dream of becoming a household name in the music industry a reality.

King Powerful is releasing another song titled TAXI The song which has breathtaking songs to mark his powerful impact in the Afrobeat music scene.

During a sit down with NUBUNKeGIST King Powerful opens up on his musical inspiration and collaborations.

There is no doubt that King Powerful is taking over the music scene and putting Nigeria on the map again!

King Powerful’s music transcends borders, connecting listeners with his unique blend of Afrobeat and contemporary influences, making him a rising star in the music scene.

King Powerful is also a socialite who is available on all platforms to listen to his fans, loved ones, and music lovers.

King Powerful had been on the front line of Nigeria Music, Below are his previous works. Listen, Download, and share.