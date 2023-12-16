King Osimhen’s Amazing Story, Sermon for Nigerian Youths

That Nigerian football is on a downward slide in recent times is no news. There are statistics to back this up. The Super Eagles are no longer the dreaded team on the continent. Nigeria’s first two games in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup ended in 1-1 draws against Lesotho at home in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and also in Rwanda against Zimbabwe. Two points from two games is not good enough for a team that failed to book a ticket to the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The women’s national football team, the Falcons, have also declined in performance on the continent. The team now struggles against less fancied teams.

At the last edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Falcons lost games to South Africa in the group phase, Morocco in the semis and also Cameroon in the Third Place match. The team however made up at the World Cup proper with amazing results; played 0-0 with highly-rated Canada, defeated Australia 3-2 and also stretched England into extra time in a thrilling last 16 match which Nigeria lost on penalties. On Monday December 11, there was a complete turn- around in the fortunes of football in the country. It was a splendid night for the country as the annual awards for football took place in Morocco. Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who led Napoli to the Italian Serie A glory last season, was crowned the best footballer on the continent. His emergence ended a 24-year wait for Nigeria.

The last time a Nigerian won was in 1999 when Nwankwo Kanu was crowned the best in Africa. After then, it was a series of near misses. Nigerian legend, Austin Okocha, lost on four occasions just as Vincent Enyeama also missed the top award narrowly. Osimhen beat Liverpool and Egypt’s Mohammed Salah and PSG and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi to the award. The Napoli striker was not the only Nigerian winner. Asisat Oshoala also won the women’s player of the year, Falcons goalie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, won the best goalkeeper award while the Super Falcons were also voted as the best women’s national team in Africa apparently because of their exploits at the FIFA World Cup in Australia. It is important to also mention the Women’s Young Player Award in which youngster Deborah Abiodun was nominated but failed to win the award.

Here is a young Amazon with potential to win the ultimate prize of Footballer of the Year in the nearest future. Abiodun can take inspiration from Osimhen who was best young player in 2015 and now the winner of the major gong, best player in Africa. Nigeria was glorious on the night due to the hard work of the individual players while the Falcons peaked at the right time during the World Cup to earn the country the honours despite the poor show at the last AWCON. Osimhen’s story is interesting from a very humble background. I recall some stories we did in 2015 with a bread seller who normally sells to Osimhen and a shoe- maker who almost on a daily basis, mends Osimhen’s boots for training.

The African football king tells his story on his Twitter handle: “As a young boy who came from the streets of Olusosun, who had to hawk in traffic almost every day of the week while growing in-order to survive the numerous challenges my family and I were facing, becoming a Treasure in Africa and World Football was a wild dream. Words can’t express the joy in my heart, this is a very special moment to me. Losing my dear parents in the course of this journey leaves a scar in my heart as they have always been my major driving force for success since I was a kid.” Osimhen’s story is a sermon for the youth. He is hardworking and focused. It was great he gave credit to his coach at the national U-17 level, Emmanuel Amuneke.

I confess I was not sure Osimhen would win this be- cause of the exploits of Morocco at the World Cup with Hakimi on the cards and also because of some other controversies of the awards in the past. I am very happy for Osimhen, it is well deserved and also relief for a big footballing nation to clinch this after 24 years. The Eagles will have to double efforts at the forthcoming AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire as focus will be on Osimhen and Nigeria. The head coach will also have to get one other potent man upfront to support Osimhen especially because he will be the target and in that case, there should be option upfront to do the job. Nigeria will have to build on the successes at the CAF Awards. The players should see it as motivation to also finish well in the ongoing season to be among the best on the continent. Once again, I congratulate Osimhen, Oshoala and other winners. God bless Nigeria!