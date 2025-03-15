King of the Pitch Award: King of the Pitch Award: Lookman, Osimhen, Boniface in tight race

Share

Organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards on Tuesday announced plans to host the 11th Award Ceremony after the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Warriors of Zimbabwe on 25th March 2023 at the Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement, Mr Shina Philips, President of the awards stated that in addition to unveiling of winners for all award categories, two distinguished Nigerians would be honoured with the Special Achievement in Sports Award for their contributions to the development of sports in the country.

Alhaji Shehu Dikko, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission will be honoured for his contributions to the growth of sports in the country.

Another distinguished Nigerian to be honoured AIG Garba Baba Umar (rtd). In 2010, he served in an ad-hoc capacity as Chairman of NFF Security Committee at the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa and as Chief Detail of Team Nigeria to the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.

Other highlights of the 11th Award Ceremony include announcement of winners in 18 award categories.

The King of the Pitch category will be a straight contest between Atalanta FC sensation, Ademola Lookman, Galatasaray FC Victor Osimhen and Al-kholood FC defender, William Troost Ekong.

In the Queen of the Pitch category, Bay FC forward, Asisat Oshoala will square up against Paris FC goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Atlético de Madrid Femenino forward, Rasheedat Ajibade.

In the Football Friendly Governor of the Year category, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Godwin Obaseki, former Edo State Governor will compete for the crown.

Other categories to be decided are Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sam Okwaraji Award, Sportsmanship Award, State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme, Football Pitch of the Year and Football Journalist of the Year Awards.

