King Of Morocco Invites Tinubu Over African-Atlantic Gas Project

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has invited President Bola Tinubu to visit Morocco. The monarch extended the invitation during a phone call, according to Morocco World News. A statement from the royal palace seen by New Telegraph yesterday ex- plained that the phone call involved conversation on the African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline Nigeria-Morocco project; a structuring project that will be a strategic lever for regional integration and economic and social development for all West African countries.

It added that the telephone discussion between King Mohammed VI and President Tinubu also focused on the development of bilateral relations between the two countries over the past few years. The African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline Nigeria- Morocco project was first Initiated by King Mohammed VI and former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in 2016. The pipeline project is targeted at promoting regional integration and to reinforce Africa’s energy security.

Morocco will host over 1,600 kilometers of the project, which is 5,600 kilometers long in total. The pipeline is planned to connect over 11 countries in the region to benefit from Nigerian gas sources. Many countries have endorsed the project, including Senegal. King Mohammed VI had severally emphasised the importance of the project, and assured of Morocco’s commitment to the pipeline project with Nigeria.

He had in November 2023, underscored the potential benefits of the pipeline to Africa and Europe. Speaking while commemorating the anniversary of the Green March on November 6, 2023, the King said the project would promote regional cohesion. He said: “The Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline strategic project is part of that endeavor. The project is designed to promote regional integration as well as to boost joint economic growth.”