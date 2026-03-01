King Mitchy’s Management Retracts Death Report

On Saturday, the management of Nigerian content creator and social media influencer, Michelle Mukoro, better known as King Mitchy, has retracted its earlier announcement that she has died.

Taking to its social media page on Saturday evening, February 28, the management clarified that the philanthropist is alive and in stable condition.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the drama started after King Mitchy announced that she renovated a dilapidated school in six days, suggesting that the project was proof that meaningful change could happen swiftly when there was genuine intent.

However, she reportedly made comments widely interpreted as subtle jabs at VeryDarkMan, who, in turn, accused her of being used as a political pawn to launder the image of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The controversy deepened after VeryDarkMan alleged that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, was financing Mitchy’s philanthropic projects.

The claim sparked heated debate on social media and further intensified the influencer’s online backlash.

King Mitchy later said the sustained harassment led to the loss of her business Instagram account.

The situation took a dramatic turn during a live video session on Friday in which Mitchy, visibly distressed, appeared to consume a substance believed to be bleach while viewers expressed concern and attempted to dissuade her.

Her management later announced that she had passed away in a statement via her Instagram page.

The post claimed that she died at Prime Care Hospital in Abuja and that medical efforts to revive her had been unsuccessful.

The management also requested privacy for her family during their time of grief.

However, in a subsequent post on her Instagram page, her management reversed its earlier position, stating that she was alive and recovering.

“Michelle is okay now,” the post read.

However, before the retraction, Prime Care Hospital swiftly denied the claim, saying the influencer was neither admitted nor died at its facility.

“The management of Prime Care Hospitals wishes to inform the public that the announcement of the alleged death of Miss Mukoro Mitchelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, at our facility in Abuja is FALSE.

“King Mitchy was never a patient in our hospital and did not pass away here.

“We are working with authorities to investigate the source of this misinformation and will take all necessary legal actions against those responsible.

“Please verify information through our official channels before sharing,” the statement read.