King Mitchy Tenders Public Apology To VDM, Ooni, Seyi Tinubu

Nigerian content creator and philanthropist, Mitchell Mukoro, popularly known as King Mitchy, has tendered a public apology for her recent online behaviour, including consuming a substance during a livestream.

The TikTok star also apologised to the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, social media critic, VeryDarkMan, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Nigerians.

She admitted that she was mistaken and had let many people down, particularly those that look up to her.

“Good morning, Nigerians. I’m ready to be held accountable for my actions. For some days I’ve thought about my behaviour, and I know that I was wrong and I want to be held accountable.

“For the substance I took on live video, that was very wrong of me because there are young girls who are looking up to me one day, and I know I disappointed a lot of people. That was wrong of me; I was wrong.

“And my boss ST (Seyi Tinubu), I’m so sorry. I know I apologised privately, but I did not disrespect you privately; I disrespected you publicly, so I want to apologise publicly. I’m so sorry, sir.

READ ALSO:

“I want you to know that I will never take your support for granted. To the Ooni of Ife, she said, “I’m so sorry, sir. I’m so sorry for bringing your name into this, I’m so sorry, Daddy,” while kneeling.

Addressing VeryDarkMan, whom she described as her “brother,” she said she now understood what he was advocating for.

“You’re fighting for Nigerians, and we can make Nigeria a better place, and I’m sorry for coming at you like that.

“Maybe now I understand you better because I had to step back and understand the kind of person that you are, and I see that you’re fighting for a good cause for Nigeria to be better.

“And you need more supporters, not people to fight you. I’m sorry, my brother. Thank you, Nigerians,” she added.

Recall that King Mitchy’s announcement in late February that she would renovate a run-down school in six days sparked a dispute with VeryDarkMan, who claimed she was being exploited to enhance Tinubu’s administration’s reputation.

King Mitchy disrespected the monarch by sharing a “Supposed” private conversation with the Ooni of Ife.

According to Mitchy, she lost her business Instagram account as a result of persistent internet harassment.

Despite viewers’ attempts to stop her, the situation worsened when she was shown in a live broadcast, upset and appearing to consume what appeared to be bleach.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page, her management team first announced her death, but later withdrew it, claiming she was still alive and making a full recovery.