King Mitchy: Seyi Tinubu Has Given Me Over ₦100m

Social media influencer and philanthropist Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, has sparked widespread reactions online after making a bold claim about the level of financial support she receives for her charitable activities.

King Mitchy, who is known for regularly sharing videos of her outreach efforts to the less privileged in Lagos, made the revelation during a live session with popular entertainer and streamer Carter Efe.

While discussing how she funds her humanitarian projects, the influencer disclosed that several individuals support her work through donations and direct messages.

According to her, many benefactors reach out privately, sometimes asking her to distribute money on their behalf.

She highlighted that such support often comes unexpectedly, mentioning that people randomly contact her to assist with charitable causes.

When Carter Efe asked about the largest single contribution she had ever received, King Mitchy casually claimed that Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, had given her more than ₦100 million in total to support her outreach initiatives.

The statement immediately stirred excitement and surprise among those present during the live session, prompting strong reactions from viewers online.

The claim quickly gained traction on social media, with users debating the disclosure and its implications. Some praised the alleged generosity, while others questioned the scale of the support mentioned.

It is worth recalling that in 2023, King Mitchy publicly acknowledged receiving a ₦10 million donation from Seyi Tinubu.

At the time, she shared evidence of the transfer and revealed that the donation was part of a larger pledge, further drawing attention to the financial backing behind her philanthropic efforts.