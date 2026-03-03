King Mitchy Replies Critics, Says I Don’t Owe Anyone Apology

Following a recent controversy that greeted Nigerian content creator King Mitchy, who consumed a harmful household substance during a livestream amid a dispute with Verydarkman, the media influencer has, however, said she does not owe anyone an apology.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that King Mitchy, whose real name is Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, publicly urged VeryDarkMan to channel funds raised through his NGO into rebuilding schools.

This development fueled the online dispute as both content creators reacted swiftly to each other’s remarks, leading to each of them drinking Hypo.

READ ALSO

However, in a strongly worded post on Monday, the influencer defended her stance, stating that anyone who calls others out publicly should also be prepared to face criticism.

She described her actions as a matter of accountability and accused supporters of her rival of attacking her while ignoring the pain of those she criticises.

She wrote, “I don’t owe anyone an apology. If you can call people out, be ready to be called out, too.

“It’s called accountability – Rats will booolly you when you say anything concerning him, but ignore the pain of people he calls out!!

“I WILL NEVER APOLOGIZE. MAKE UNA GO BUY HYPO”