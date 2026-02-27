King Mitchy Reacts To Alleged Disrespect To Ooni Of Ife

Social media influencer, Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, has shared what she described as the response of the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, following intense criticism over her recent comment about the monarch.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, King Mitchy revealed that she had been commended by the Ooni himself for rebuilding a Delta State school.

This was as she added the screenshot of their conversation that purportedly showed the monarch complimenting her gesture.

But it was her word choice that attracted public notice.

New Telegraph recalls that she reportedly called Ooninof Ife “Even this king” in her delight, which many people felt disrespectful to one of Nigeria’s most esteemed traditional leaders.

While replying to her initial post, Nigerian activist and social media commentator, VeryDarkMan, did not mince words as he questioned how someone looking for approval from well-respected people could casually minimise their status, calling her remark insulting.

His remarks escalated into a back-and-forth between the two personalities, drawing more attention to the issue.

In the heat of the debate, King Mitchy returned to Instagram with a fresh update. According to her, the Ooni had personally intervened and advised critics to ease up on her.

“The king has said you guys should leave me alone… that I am still a young girl… never knew how important he was before today… so generous and kind hearted.”