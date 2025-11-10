King Leads Two-Minute Silence At Remembrance Sunday Service

King Charles III led the nation in a two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT on Sunday during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph

He laid a wreath at the monument in central Lon- don as part of the service to remember those who died in conflict.

Services also took place in communities across the UK, including in Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff.

Some 10,000 armed forces veterans took part in the Royal British Legion’s march-past through Whitehall, alongside around 20 World War Two veterans, reports the BBC.