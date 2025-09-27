King Kosoko Memorial Lecture: Experts Explore Lagos Kingship, Territory, Culture, Traditions

“Lagos Kingship, its Territory, Culture, and Traditions before 1852” was the focus of intellectual discourse at this year’s edition of King Kosoko Memorial Lecture.

As with previous editions of the lecture, the 2025 edition was as stimulating as it was also educative. It was a brilliant and thought-provoking exploration of Lagos’ kingship, territory, culture, and traditions.

Held last Sunday, September 21, at the historic Glover Memorial Hall, Custom Street, Lagos, the event brought together government officials, royal fathers, scholars who share their expertise and insights on the theme: “Lagos Kingship, its Territory, Culture, and Traditions before 1852”, among others. Dignitaries at the king kosoko memorial lecture 2025 include: Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, 55th Alara of Ilara kingdom; HRM Oladele Friday Kosoko, Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom; Prince Abiola Kosoko, the Oloja of Lagos Elect; Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, who was represented by Prof. Olumuyiwa Olamade; Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Prof. Bidemi Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye, who was represented by Prof. Ajetunmobi Rasheed; Prof. David Aworawo, Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos; Ms. Aduke Gumez; Dr. Habeeb Abidoun Sanni, who represented Prof. Bashiru Animashaun; Dr. Prosper Zanu; Prince Abdulkareem Eshinlokun, who represented the Eshinlokun Family; General Secretary, Kosoko Family, Sikiru Kosoko; Chief Ahmed Agbaje, and Baale Igbogunro Kingdom, Epe.

In his presentation titled, The Lagos Kingship, Its Territory, and Culture Before 1852, Prof. Habeeb Abiodun Sanni, of the Department of History and International Studies, Lagos State University, Ojo, affirm that the Lagos kingdom before 1852 was already laying the foundations of a modern city-state—politically strategic, economically vibrant, and culturally diverse. These dynamics, he added, explain why Lagos later became a focal point of British colonial interest and why its history continues to occupy a central place in the study of West African urban and political development.

According to him, the institution of a monarchical administration system in the Lagos kingdom dates to the dawn of its history.

He added that “although the founding of Lagos is linked to two episodes that have been a subject of debate over the years between the two most contending forces in history, it is essential to note that the controversy is a needless debate, as the Lagos Kingdom emerged at its dawn as a hybrid of Awori and Benin settlements. The controversy over who the earliest settlers were should rest on the fact that several non-literate societies worldwide have faced similar issues that have always been resolved through diplomatic arrangements, where the more formidable group assumes the leadership of traditional institutions. At the same time, the next position is given to the group contending for the same leadership position.”

Prof. Sanni, who was represented by Prof. Bashir Animashaun, also noted that the beginning of the Lagos monarchy was fashioned along a system already in place in Benin, where the assumption of the throne was based on primogeniture. He took the enthusiast audience on a historical-cultural journey about Lagos, noting that the origin of the Lagos kingdom has been traced to Ashipa, the man who was said to have been appointed the Oloriogun by the Oba of Benin.

Continuing, the erudite scholar also noted that the emergence of Oba Akinsemoyin on the Lagos political scene was not wholly devoid of rancor. He argued that the kingship institution in Lagos cannot be fully understood without reference to its hybrid political culture, stressing that unlike the highly centralised Benin monarchy, Lagos evolved as a negotiation between Awori lineage-based authority and the Benin imperial tradition.

“This hybridity produced a kingship that was both sacred and political, where the Oba acted as the spiritual intermediary between the people and their deities, and as the political head of the Akarigbere chiefs who ensured governance.

“Another significant feature of Lagos kingship was the integration of women into the politics of succession and governance. Erelu Kuti of Lagos stands out as a matriarch whose political acumen preserved dynastic continuity and stability. Her role in resolving the crisis between Kutere and Shokun highlights the often-overlooked contribution of women to Lagos statecraft. The Erelu institution itself later became a permanent feature of Lagos traditional authority, symbolizing the balance between male and female political forces,” he said.

Other speakers at the event include Prof. David Aworawo whose paper was on “Governance and Development in Lagos Up Tp 1852”. The paper examines the nature and pattern of governance in Lagos from when it was founded likely in the 15th century. It discussed the changes in the administration from time of the arrival of the Bini up to the establishment of the monarchy in the early 17th cerntury and the early period of the monarchy up till the ascension of Oba Akinsemoyin to the throne in 1704. The concludes that governance pattern and the effectiveness greatly influenced the development of Lagos from its foundation in the 15th century to the British intervention in late 1851.

Also, in her presentation, Aduke Gomez examined the Kingdom of Lagos in its geographical setting within the West African coastline and why this contributed to its rise as an economic power.

According to her, in 1852, it was described as ‘an excellent and well built native town’ in Church Missionary Society notes.

She, however, noted that the study of the Lagos Kingship prior to 1852 is its own reward, adding that “it is a fascinating interplay of personalities, traditions and opportunities all providing us with a kaleidoscope through which we can regard the history of the Lagos kingship and providing us each time with a different facet depending on the views we hold.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko noted that the lecture series serves as a tribute to the enduring legacy of King Kosoko, a pivotal figure in Lagos’ history.

“As we reflect on our past, we are reminded of the significant contributions King Kosoko made to the development of our great city.

“A Platform for Knowledge Sharing

We are privileged to have prominent paper presenters who will share their expertise and

insights on the theme. Their research and perspectives will undoubtedly enrich our

understanding of Lagos’ kingship, territory, culture, and traditions.

“May this lecture series inspire us to deepen our understanding of Lagos’ history and cultural heritage.”

In his keynote address, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, explored how the Lagos Kinship organised space and society, the cultural practices that bound communities, the traditional authorities who guided daily life, and the district identities that shaped politics, economy and ritual. He also looked at lessons for tourism arts and culture in contemporary Lagos.

Concluding, Aregbe said: “By studying the Lagos Kinship and it’s district before 1852, we can craft a Lagos that honours memory, elevates local creativity, and share authentic stories with the world. Let us commit to a collaborative, community-centered heritage strategy that preserves sacred spaces, supports artisans, and enriches our tourism and cultural sectors for current and future generations.”

Other speakers also commended the Oloja-Elect Of Lagos, and the Chief Curator, King Kosoko Memorial Museum, Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, for the initiative.

Highlights of the event include cultural dance performances.