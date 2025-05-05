King Is Back! Lookman Ends Goal Drought In Atalanta’s Big Win Over Monza

Share

A d e m o l a Lookman is back among the goals! The reigning African Footballer of the Year ended his six-game goal drought in style yesterday as Atalanta crushed Monza 4-0 in an Italian Serie A match Atalanta got off to a strong start, with Belgian striker Charles De Ketelaere scoring the first goal in the 12th minute.

He didn’t stop there, he made it 2-0 just 11 minutes later, giving the visitors a comfortable lead. Just two minutes into the second half, Lookman got on the scoresheet, scoring Atalanta’s third goal of the game and his 14th of the season in 29 league matches.

It was a big relief for the winger who hadn’t found the back of the net in his last six appearances. Lookman was substituted in the 80th minute and replaced by Marco Brescianini, who went on to score Atalanta’s fourth and final goal in the 88th minute.

