Share

British King Charles III has joined other world leaders in mourning the loss of Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States (US) who died Sunday at the age of 100.

The condolence message from Charles to the outgoing US President, Joe Biden and the American people was shared on the royal family’s official X handle on Monday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former President died at his home in Georgia surrounded by his family on Sunday 29 December.

READ ALSO

The statement reads, “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter, he was a committed public servant and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.

“His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time.”

Share

Please follow and like us: