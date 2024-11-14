Congratulations Pours As King Charles III Turns 76

Share

On Thursday, the Britain’s Head of State, King Charles III turns 76, marking the occasion with a visit to a surplus food festival.

In the grip of cancer treatment but with his passion for work undimmed by what his son and heir Prince William called a brutal year, the royal family wished him a happy birthday, with the Prince and Princess of Wales sharing a photo of the relaxed-looking monarch wearing sunglasses and a garland during a recent royal tour.

The monarchy’s official social media accounts posted a congratulatory message with a more formal portrait of the King standing in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

Charles is treating his birthday as a normal working day and carrying on with his duties despite facing a personally challenging year in which both he and daughter-in-law Kate were diagnosed with cancer.

The King will open the first two Coronation Food Hubs on the first anniversary of the launch of his Coronation Food Project, designed to bridge the gap between food need and food waste in the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis.

