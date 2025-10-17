King Charles III of Great Britain, who is also the head of the Church of England, and his wife Queen Camilla will make a historic state visit to the Vatican next week to meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time.

New Telegraph reports that the visit is coming barely six months after the royal couple met Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, in a private visit shortly before his death.

During the visit on Wednesday, 22nd to Thursday, 23rd October 2025, King Charles and Camilla will join Leo in celebrations to mark the current special jubilee year, held every 25 years.

This was contained in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Friday, October 17.

READ ALSO

The king will also visit a seminary that trains priests from across the Commonwealth, while the queen will meet Catholic sisters from a body that works with girls’ education programmes to tackle challenges such as sexual violence, human trafficking, and poor access to healthcare.

“The King and Queen will undertake a historic state visit to the Holy See from 22nd-23rd October 2025. The visit will mark Their Majesties’ first meeting with Pope Leo XIV since his election in May 2025.

“The programme will include a service in the Sistine Chapel reflecting on Leo and Charles’ shared commitment to the protection of nature and concern for the environment.

The visit would mark “a significant moment” in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, recognising the “ecumenical work they have undertaken and reflecting the Jubilee year’s theme of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope’,” the palace said.